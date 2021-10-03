Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson – I’d love to go on Great British Bake Off

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 1:35 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited HideOut Youth Zone in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson has held the door open to appearing on The Great British Bake Off as he told of his love for Bakewell tarts.

The Prime Minister was speaking as he and Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Gorton in east Manchester on Sunday.

The Conservative Party leader played a competitive game of table tennis with children and staff at HideOut Youth Zone, at one point taking on Ms Patel in a doubles rally.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays table tennis with Home Secretary Priti Patel during their visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The PM was heard describing his young partner as “ruthless” after the boy stung a shot past their opponents and into a bank of photographers capturing the action.

Mr Johnson also showed off his artistic skills as he drew and coloured in a bee, one of the symbols of the city of Manchester – where the autumn Tory Party conference is taking place.

In an activity-packed visit, Mr Johnson – wearing an apron with “Bake Back Better” emblazoned on it – then helped whisk together ingredients for a sponge cake, before icing one that had already been baked.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows off a picture he painted during a class at HideOut Youth Zone in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked whether he would like to be a contestant on Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, the Prime Minister replied: “I wish. I would love to do that.

“I don’t think they have ever invited me.”

He admitted it was “a long time” since he had helped with any household baking but revealed his favourite sweet treat is a Bakewell tart.

“I think that’s just about my favourite,” Mr Johnson said, as he recalled how his grandmother used to bake them.

Mr Johnson was aided by Ms Patel as he made the cake (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked later what his favourite dessert is, he replied: “I don’t know. I think I’m going to stick with the Bakewell tart.

“If I was on death row I think I would have steak and chips followed by a Bakewell tart.”

Appearing to have a change of heart on how to finish his hypothetical final meal, he added: “Actually, it might be sticky toffee pudding. Yes, sticky toffee pudding with clotted cream.”

