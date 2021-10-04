Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Disability campaigner confronts Jacob Rees-Mogg in street over Tory policies

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 4:19 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 5:04 pm
Dominic Hutchins holds Jacob Rees-Mogg to account for Tory policies (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Dominic Hutchins holds Jacob Rees-Mogg to account for Tory policies (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A disability activist has berated Jacob Rees-Mogg on a Manchester street, accusing the senior Tory of being “just another Eton millionaire” who looks down on disabled people.

Dominic Hutchins, who has cerebral palsy, challenged the Commons leader on the Government’s track record on disability rights outside the Conservative Party conference on Monday afternoon.

The campaigner took the minister to task over policies that he blames for causing the loss of his job as a youth worker and saw him undergo a “humiliating” test to prove his disability.

Mr Rees-Mogg calmly defended the Government’s approach as being “there to support” people as he stopped to talk to the 43-year-old member of the Disabled People Against Cuts group.

But Mr Hutchins told him: “You’re just another Eton millionaire Tory who looks down on disabled people.”

He accused the minister of talking “rubbish” and accused him of being “shameful”.

“I’m sorry you think that but I wish you well in your search for a job, I really do,” Mr Rees-Mogg responded.

Conservative Party Conference
The Commons leader sought to defend Government policies during the exchange (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Hutchins asked if he would speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the exchange.

“I’m sure he will know your point,” Mr Rees-Mogg replied.

After their discussion, Mr Hutchins explained why he challenged the minister.

He said three years ago he had to undergo testing to over his eligibility to receive Personal Independence Payments and to “prove I still have got a disability”.

“I’ve been disabled since birth,” he said. “It was very degrading and it was so humiliating.”

Mr Hutchins, who said he has a degree in youth work, also holds the Tories responsible for losing his job in 2014, when cuts meant the Government “closed all the youth services”.

A parish councillor in his hometown of Disley, in Cheshire, Mr Hutchins ran for Labour but said he recently left the party because he felt leader Sir Keir Starmer “isn’t challenging the Government enough regarding disability rights”.

Mr Hutchins acknowledged that Mr Rees-Mogg had stopped to talk with him rather than continuing into the safety of the Tory conference.

“But I don’t believe it will do any good. There are a lot of disabled people who can’t speak up so I think it’s very important that those who can do – because if I don’t nobody is going to,” Mr Hutchins said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal