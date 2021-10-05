Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Politics / UK politics

We need to act on Greta Thunberg’s climate warnings, says Cop26 President

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 10:20 pm
Cop26 president Alok Sharma at Whitelee Windfarm near Glasgow (PA)
Cop26 president Alok Sharma at Whitelee Windfarm near Glasgow (PA)

Greta Thunberg’s climate change warnings need to motivate world leaders to deliver change at a major summit in Glasgow, a senior Conservative MP has insisted.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma recalled feeling “really uncomfortable” when he first heard the Swedish activist speak in 2019.

But he said this was because the teenager had held a “mirror” up to his generation and highlighted why they needed to act.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Climate activist Greta Thunberg (PA)

Mr Sharma’s comments came in conversation with Stanley Johnson, father of the Prime Minister, at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Ms Thunberg, 18, last month mocked Boris Johnson by quoting parts of his speeches on climate change and adding “blah, blah, blah”.

Stanley Johnson declared he is “very pro-Greta”, adding: “I thought she did a fantastic job… she’s helped mobilise the young and it’s the young who are going to live through this.”

Looking ahead to Cop26 is Glasgow next month, Mr Johnson asked: “What about Greta, can we manage to get Greta somehow?”

Mr Sharma replied: “Last week I was in Milan where we held a youth climate event and we had 400 youth delegates coming together from 200 countries and Greta spoke at this.

“It was the wake-up call for world leaders and the reality is that the decisions that this set of world leaders make is going to impact most on your children and your grandchildren and that’s why we need to get it right.

“Their message at this event was very clear: we need world leaders to walk the walk and not just talk the talk.”

He added: “Greta Thunberg, I first heard her speak at the UN General Assembly in 2019, I was there together with the Prime Minister and I felt really uncomfortable.

“Not because of Greta speaking, but because of what she was saying – and she was holding a mirror up to my generation, our generation and that’s why Cop26 we need it to be a success.

“We need the biggest emitters – the G20 is responsible for 80% of emissions – to step up to the plate and deliver in Glasgow.”

