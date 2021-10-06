Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Universal Credit cut ‘will have devastating consequences for mental health’

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 11:34 am
A charity has warned that people’s mental health will be affected by the cut in Universal Credit (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
The Universal Credit cut will have “devastating consequences” for people’s mental health, a charity has warned.

Removing the £20-a-week uplift will “seriously damage” the health, wellbeing and life chances of the most vulnerable, the British Psychological Society (BPS) said.

The temporary increase was introduced to help claimants weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its removal has been widely opposed by charities, unions, think tanks and leaders from across the political spectrum.

From Wednesday, no assessments will include the uplift, meaning that from October 13 – a week later – no payments will be received that include the extra money.

The cut will be staggered as families receive payments on different dates.

Julia Faulconbridge, from the BPS’ division of clinical psychology, said the move “will have devastating consequences for people’s mental health and wellbeing”.

She said: “Cutting Universal Credit at a time of such uncertainty and difficulty will seriously damage the health, wellbeing and life chances of the most vulnerable.

“This decision will see health inequalities widen, placing more pressure on our already stretched and underfunded public services, as well as intensifying the mental health difficulties of people already struggling with rising debts, reduced income and soaring living costs.

“We have to question the Government’s commitment to ‘levelling up’ when the reduction in benefits risks cutting millions of families adrift at a time when they need support the most.”

She said there is “still time for the Government to do the right thing” and reinstate the uplift.

The Government has said the uplift was always intended to be temporary, has helped claimants through the toughest stages of the pandemic and it is right to focus on its jobs plan.

