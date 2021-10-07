Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British businesses deserve better than the Conservatives – Starmer

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:38 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 10:40 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Prime Minister has dismissed the concerns of business (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Prime Minister has dismissed the concerns of business (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of having no plan to move to a promised high-wage economy, as he said the Prime Minister is promising “jam tomorrow” amid the supply chain and labour shortage crisis.

Speaking ahead of a visit to a large British food manufacturer on Friday, the Labour leader took aim at the Government’s traditional position of supporting industry, referencing a dismissal of business concerns over Brexit reportedly given by Mr Johnson when he was foreign secretary.

Mr Johnson was widely reported to have said “f*** business” when asked about concerns over Brexit at an event for EU diplomats in London in 2018.

Sir Keir said: “The Prime Minister is actively putting into practice his infamous dismissal of business made three years ago.

“In a week where UK business is looking to the Government for solutions to the ongoing supply chain chaos and growing shortages crisis, Boris Johnson resorted to form – refusing to take responsibility, offering only jokes and slogans.”

Mr Johnson has come under fire from business leaders following his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

Industry chiefs have said they feel they are being blamed for labour shortages.

But the PM said he was setting out the “difficult” process of reshaping the British economy and defended his strategy of restricting the supply of cheap foreign labour after Brexit, insisting his new approach would ultimately create a “low-tax economy”.

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson failed to act when industry warned him of driver shortages months ago, allowing this chaos to develop.

“Without an adequate plan to recruit and train more drivers now, the chaos will continue as demand rises in the run-up to Christmas.

“Britain needs a high wage, high productivity economy, but this Government has no plan to get there. Instead, wages are stagnant, bills are rising, and the Conservatives are raising taxes on working families and small businesses.

“After 11 years of Conservative Government, the only thing on the shelves this week has been yet more jam tomorrow and British business deserves better.”

Earlier, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was asked on Sky News whether the Tories are “on a warpath with business”.

He replied: “I don’t agree with you.

“What I would say to everybody is let’s work together.

“We have seen retailers who invested in technology and have done really well. Others like Topshop and Topman didn’t make that investment and haven’t done so well.

“We’ve seen SMEs take advantage (of) £100 billion of grants and loans to support SMEs. That is what this Government is doing to help business.

“Let’s do this together. Let’s produce that high-wage, high-skill economy, because it is do-able.”

