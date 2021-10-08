Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fishing feud will not solve Christmas turkey shortages, French minister tells UK

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 12:48 pm
French fishing vessels protesting outside the harbour at St Helier, Jersey (Gary Grimshaw/Bailiwick Express/PA)

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune has told Britain that penalising French fishermen in the row over fishing rights will not solve post-Brexit Christmas shortages.

France is infuriated by Britain’s refusal to grant all the licences sought by French boats to access British waters, accusing the UK Government of failing to respect the Brexit deal.

“They made a mess of Brexit. It’s their choice and their failure, not ours… It was a bad choice, we see that today,” Mr Beaune said in an interview with French broadcaster BFM TV on Friday.

“It’s not by badmouthing our fishermen, threatening us every day, being bad players and creating red tape or problems for Europeans, the French, and our fishermen in particular, that you will solve turkey shortages at Christmas.”

The government in Paris has previously suggested that Britain’s imported energy supply could be disrupted in retaliation for a lack of access to UK waters.

Mr Beaune said France could reduce, but not entirely cut, electricity supplies to Jersey as part of “targeted retaliation measures” if Britain continues not to “respect the agreement.”

“Reducing supplies is possible; cutting the power to every Jersey resident this winter – that will not happen,” the minister said.

Mr Beaune said France had asked for 450 fishing licences in the Brexit deal, but had only been granted 275.

“Britain needs us to sell their products, including from fishing, they need us for their energy, they need us for their financial services, they need us for their research centres,” he said.

In all of this, France could reduce its degree of co-operation with the UK, he warned.

Earlier this week, French fishing industry representatives threatened to block the port of Calais and stop cross-Channel exports to the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

French fury was sparked after the Government in London announced last month that it had approved just 12 of the 47 applications it had received from French small boats.

Those denied licences were unable to prove a track record of fishing activity in the six-to-12 nautical mile zone in the years before the UK’s departure from the EU, according to a UK Government spokesman.

The spokesman added that the approach had been “fully in line” with the UK’s commitments in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) agreed as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

The cross-Channel tensions over fishing have been long-running, with earlier rows leading to Navy ships being scrambled to Jersey amid concerns of a blockade of the island.

The French have also previously used the energy supply threat to try to gain ground in the Brexit row.

