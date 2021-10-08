Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Tory MP found to have breached parliamentary rules three times

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 5:07 pm
Conservative MP Karl McCartney has apologised to the commissioner for the breaches (PA)
Conservative MP Karl McCartney has apologised to the commissioner for the breaches (PA)

Conservative MP Karl McCartney breached parliamentary code three times as he failed to declare links to family firm Moonlighting Systems, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has found.

Since being elected in 2010, the MP for Lincoln has declared links to a firm he listed as ML Systems, an IT management and consultancy company, as an unpaid director and shareholder.

He declared payment for work done prior to his election in 2019, with the fee registered as being paid to the company.

However, an investigation by Insider found Mr McCartney was associated to a different company, Moonlighting Systems, whose director is his brother Kevin.

As a result of the investigation and a letter from the Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone launched her inquiry and found Mr McCartney broke the rules three times.

Karl McCartney
Conservative MP Karl McCartney has apologised to the commissioner for the breaches (PA)

In her report, Ms Stone said: “Having considered the information available to me, I concluded that by registering a shortened version of the company’s name, rather than the full 25 registered name of Moonlighting Systems Limited, registering himself as a Director rather than as Secretary, a position he had held since 1999, registering under Category 1: Employment and earnings, receipt of a payment to ML Systems Ltd of £3,700 on 11 January 2020, Mr McCartney’s entry in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests was incorrect, and a breach of paragraph 14 of the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament.”

In her conclusion, Ms Stone said Mr McCartney’s breaches were minor and therefore could be addressed by making a corrected entry in the Register of Members’ Interests, placed in bold italics.

She wrote: “I asked the Registrar to arrange for the relevant current entries in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests to be placed in bold italics, so that it would be clear it had been the subject of an inquiry.

“I consider this to be a suitable outcome and have concluded my inquiry by way of the rectification procedure available to me under House of Commons Standing Order No 150.”

In a letter to the Commissioner dated September 21, Mr McCartney apologised and said: “I accept, and confirm my acceptance of your decision. I acknowledge that I have breached the rules as discussed in our correspondence. I apologise for the two specific breaches.

“I will, and confirm, as previously offered, now contact the Registrar to amend my Register entry and I am aware that you will also contact the Registrar’s Office to instruct that the entry is to be italicised in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests. I also confirm I am content for you to conclude your inquiry in this way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal