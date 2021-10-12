Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands of homes to be built on derelict land as part of Government investment

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 1:19 am
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Thousands of new homes will be built on previously derelict land as part of the plan to “level up” Britain, the Government has announced.

A total of £57.8 million will be given to councils across the UK to develop brownfield land – areas that have been previously built on but are no longer in use.

The investment will transform “unloved and disused” sites into “vibrant communities” with the demolition of derelict buildings and other unused sites, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

The funds will also help get “hardworking” people on the property ladder and boost local communities, as well as protecting countryside and other green spaces, the department said.

As well as the 5,600 extra homes, the investment could also support up to 17,000 jobs across the housing and construction sector and the wider economy, the DLUHC said.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, said: “We are levelling up and backing home ownership in every corner of the country, delivering new high-quality, affordable homes and creating thriving places where people want to live, work and visit.

“Making the most of previously developed land is a Government priority and it will help protect our cherished countryside and green spaces.”

The DLUHC said an allocation of £5 million would be given for self and custom-build projects, giving local people the opportunity to build and design their own homes.

Cabinet Office minister Lord Agnew said: “This support being provided to local authorities is another clear demonstration of this Government’s commitment to levelling up the country.

“The latest projects to benefit from this support, through brownfield land release funding, will not only help unlock underused public sector sites for homes, but also help deliver jobs and save taxpayers’ money.”

