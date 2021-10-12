Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory MP asked to step back from charity role after confusing Asian colleagues

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 11:03 am
James Gray (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
James Gray (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

A Conservative MP has been asked to step back from his role at a top charity after confusing two Asian Cabinet ministers.

The MailOnline reported that James Gray, the MP for North Wiltshire, had been speaking at an event for the St John Ambulance charity in Parliament in September, when he was meant to be introducing Nadhim Zahawi, who was then vaccines minister.

But he is reported to have confused him with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, and reports said he remarked: “They all look the same to me.”

Mr Gray denies making the remark but said he did confuse the two.

He told the MailOnline: “I said ‘I am sorry to confuse the two of you. You two look very alike’. I said ‘I am sorry if I got you two mixed up’.

“The notion that this is some sort of racist remark is ridiculous. They are two very good friends of mine.”

But a spokesman for St John Ambulance confirmed Mr Gray had been asked to step back from all activities associated with the charity, where he is a Commander in the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance.

A spokesman said: “St John does not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form. We spoke with James Gray following the event about our values as an open, inclusive and progressive charity.”

Mr Gray was forced to apologise last month for a “foolish remark” suggesting a bomb should be planted in a Labour frontbencher’s office.

At the time Mr Gray said he meant “no offence” with the comment about Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds, which that he posted in a WhatsApp group ahead of the opposition’s conference in Brighton.

The timing of the remark particularly raised concern among MPs because it was at the Conservative Party conference in the same city in 1984 that Margaret Thatcher was targeted by a bombing.

