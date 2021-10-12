Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM must be a statesman to make sure Cop26 climate summit succeeds – Ed Miliband

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 12:56 am
File photo dated 26/02/15 of shadow business secretary Ed Miliband who has called for workers to be appointed to company boards as part of a “genuinely different way” to run the economy. The former Labour leader said that in most European countries it is usual to include workers on boards of state-owned or former state-owned firms. Issue date: Monday May 31, 2021.


Labour is urging the Prime Minister to treat crucial Cop26 climate talks seriously to prevent the event from becoming a “greenwash summit”.

In a speech on Wednesday, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband will set out the “undeniable and frightening maths” of emissions reductions that shows the world is miles away from where it needs to be ahead of the UN conference.

And in a broadside to Boris Johnson’s holiday amid an energy crisis and in the run-up to the talks, he will urge him to “get off his sun lounger and start being a statesman”.

On the energy crisis, he will say: “Ministers are turning on each other when they should be turning outwards to engage with industry and take action by intervening. We can’t sit back and watch whole British industries go to the wall.”

The former Labour leader, who was at the troubled Copenhagen UN climate summit in 2009 as UK climate change secretary, will say the Government has not properly set out what Cop26 in Glasgow should achieve – and is undermining its own case as it tries to call for action.

At Cop26, countries will be under pressure to increase ambition and action to meet the goals of the Paris accord to keep global temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to keep them to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts of the climate crisis will be felt.

In his speech, Mr Miliband will warn that to meet the 2C target, we need to cut emissions by 12 billion tonnes a year in 2030 and 28 billion tonnes for achieving the 1.5C goal.

But on the basis of pledges made there will only be a maximum reduction of four billion tonnes of greenhouse gases by 2030, he will warn.

“This is the undeniable and frightening maths of Glasgow,” he will tell the event hosted by the think tank Green Alliance.

“We cannot let Cop26 be the greenwash summit.

“It’s time for the Prime Minister to get off his sun lounger, be a statesman and make Glasgow the success we need it to be. This summit must succeed.

“It still can. But we need a step-change in action from our government and governments across the world.”

And he will warn: “Above all, finally, at the 11th hour, the Prime Minister must treat this summit with the seriousness which it deserves.”

He will also criticise the Government for cutting its aid budget at a time when trust between developing and developed countries is key and the UK needs to persuade others to step up to deliver climate finance for poor countries.

Mr Miliband will point to a trade deal with Australia, which does not include Paris temperature commitments, and the potential new coal mine in Cumbria just as the UK, as Cop26 hosts, is pushing for an end to coal.

“The Government have been at best bystanders and at worst, contributors to global inaction,” he will argue.

His comments come after Cop26 President Alok Sharma urged major economies to come forward with new climate action plans for 2030 to keep the 1.5C goal within reach.

Mr Sharma has said the Glasgow summit must have a negotiated outcome which drives increased ambition up to 2030, countries must take action on coal, protecting forests, clean transport and methane emissions, and deliver a long-promised 100 billion US dollars a year in finance for poorer countries.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has made tackling climate change his personal international priority and has been focusing his efforts on ensuring that world leaders can come together and deliver for our planet in Glasgow.

“He has been clear that Cop26 must be the moment that every country, and every part of society, embraces their responsibility to protect our shared future and is looking forward to meeting with leaders – from big emitters to climate vulnerable nations – to make sure Cop26 counts.”

