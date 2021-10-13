Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truss and Raab to share access to Chevening after ruling by PM

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 1:19 pm
Liz Truss with three Baltic state foreign ministers at Chevening (Hollie Adams/PA)
Boris Johnson has finally put an end to the wrangling between two of his most senior ministers over the use of the grace and favour mansion of Chevening.

Liz Truss and Dominic Raab have been locked in a battle for access to the 115-room Kent country house since Mr Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle last month.

Ms Truss sought to stake her claim to the property – which is traditionally reserved for foreign secretaries – when she replaced Mr Raab in the role.

Liz Truss strolls through the grounds of Chevening with the foreign ministers of the three Baltic states
However Mr Raab fought a rear-guard action to keep it after being made Deputy Prime Minister as well as the more junior position of Justice Secretary.

In the end, Mr Johnson – as first reported by The Times – decided that, rather than risk upsetting one or other of his colleagues, they should share it.

He cited the precedent of the last time there was a deputy prime minister – Sir Nick Clegg – who shared it with then foreign secretary Lord Hague of Richmond and later his successor Lord Hammond of Runnymede.

A Government spokesman said: “The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary will share access to Chevening as has happened in previous administrations.”

The ruling by Mr Johnson – who has been holidaying in Spain – came after Ms Truss provocatively posted a picture online of herself meeting the foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia at the Grade I-listed building.

Under the terms of the Chevening Estate Act 1959, the house – which is privately owned by a board of trustees – is occupied by someone nominated by the Prime Minister.

