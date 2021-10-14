Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Britain no longer has God-given right to rule the waves, ministers told

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 12:21 pm
A Royal Navy sailor manning an anti-aircraft gun aboard HMS Hermes as the British Taskforce sails south to the Falkland Islands (PA)
A Royal Navy sailor manning an anti-aircraft gun aboard HMS Hermes as the British Taskforce sails south to the Falkland Islands (PA)

Britain has “no God-given right” to rule the waves and we should stop “strutting our importance” across the world, a peer has claimed.

Lord Singh of Wimbledon said such an attitude belongs to the 19th century and only increases the risk of “serious conflict” in the present day.

Money earmarked for military ships should instead be diverted to fund social care, the independent crossbench peer added.

The Government dismissed Lord Singh’s remarks and insisted it has a duty to keep the nation safe and secure.

Speaking in the House of Lords during question time, Lord Singh said: “The less money we spend on ships, the more we have to spend on social care.

Lord Singh of Wimbledon
Crossbench peer Lord Singh of Wimbledon addresses the House of Lords (PA)

“Would the minister agree that despite what we hear on the Last Night of the Proms, Britain has no God-given right to rule the waves?

“Strutting our importance across the world was questionable but understandable in the 19th century, but today it simply encourages others to do the same with an increasing risk of serious conflict.”

Lord Singh was referring to Rule Britannia, a song associated with the Last Night of the Proms.

Questions have been raised over whether it should be used at the event, given some of its lyrics, which include: “Britons never, never, never shall be slaves.”

Responding for the Government, defence minister Baroness Goldie said: “What this Government has got is a fundamental democratic responsibility to keep this nation secure and safe, and to work with our allies and partners globally to contribute to a safer world.

“I have to say to (Lord Singh), with the greatest of respect, it is very difficult to do that with an inadequate defence capability and we have seen over decades what happens when our defence capability frankly drops below what is needed.

“I think it’s a matter of great commendation to the people of the United Kingdom, and to the very skilled people in these shipyards throughout the United Kingdom, that we are forging ahead with this imaginative, innovative, constructive, effective ship-building programme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal