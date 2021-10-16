Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Hancock United Nation Africa job offer withdrawn

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 2:44 pm Updated: October 16, 2021, 2:46 pm
Former health secretary Matt Hancock will not take up a special representative role at the UN, reports suggest (John Walton/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock has seen a United Nations job offer withdrawn.

Mr Hancock this week announced he had been appointed a special representative to the UN in an unpaid role.

The former cabinet minister, who resigned in June after admitting he broke coronavirus restrictions during relations with an aide, said he would be helping African countries to recover from Covid-19.

But according to Pass Blue, an independent organisation covering the UN, the offer will not be taken up by the organisation.

The media group quoted UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric saying: “Mr Hancock’s appointment by the UN Economic Commission for Africa is not being taken forward.

“ECA has advised him of the matter.”

The BBC said it also understood that the position would no longer be offered to Mr Hancock.

Reacting to the reports, Nick Dearden, director of campaign group Global Justice Now, said: “It is right for the UN to reconsider this appointment.

“If Matt Hancock wants to help African countries recover from the pandemic, he should lobby the Prime Minister to back a patent waiver on Covid-19 vaccines.

“If he’d done that when he was in government, tens of millions more people could already have been vaccinated across the continent.

“The last thing the African continent needs is a failed British politician.

“This isn’t the 19th century.”

The original announcement was criticised as it came on the same day a damning report from MPs was published on how errors and delays by the Government and scientific advisers cost lives during the pandemic.

In a letter posted on Twitter by Mr Hancock on Tuesday, the under secretary-general of the UN, Vera Songwe had originally said that the West Suffolk MP’s “success” in handling the UK’s pandemic response was a testament to the strengths he will bring to the role.

After making the initial announcement on social media, Mr Hancock was congratulated by a host of ministers, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Mr Hancock’s time in the Cabinet was cut short four months ago after leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing an aide, in breach of social distancing rules that he had helped establish as health secretary.

Mr Hancock has been approached for comment.

