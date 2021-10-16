Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Raab outlines plan to stop European judges ‘dictating’ to UK on human rights

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 12:10 am
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (Peter Byrne/PA)
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dominic Raab has given fresh details about how he plans to prevent interference from Strasbourg in British matters as part of his overhaul of the Human Rights Act.

At the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, the Justice Secretary said Boris Johnson had given him the task of rewriting the law when he moved him from the Foreign Office in September’s reshuffle.

In an update on those incoming changes, Mr Raab has said soldiers and UK institutions such as the police and health service should not be “dictated to” by judges in Europe.

During an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, he also repeated an assertion he made during his conference speech in Manchester about the Act being used by criminals to prevent their deportation.

Speaking to the newspaper, the Cabinet minister, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, warned that a “serious issue” was developing where foreign criminals were using the Act’s “right to family life” clause to frustrate deportation orders, with it being cited in “somewhere between 100 and 200 cases a year”.

PA news agency understands the proposals to shake up the Human Rights Act are likely to be put before MPs in the spring, with changes to the judicial review process possibly to be debated before the month is out.

The plan had initially been to give a second reading to the Judicial Review and Courts Bill on Monday, but the House of Commons is preparing to clear its timetable to make way for tributes to Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was murdered on Friday.

Conservative Party Conference
Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab used his Conservative Party conference speech this month to confirm his plans to reform the Human Rights Act (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Raab told the Telegraph it was “wrong” that judges in Strasbourg ruled on matters relating to British soldiers fighting overseas, telling the newspaper he was studying how to wind in the court’s influence in the UK.

“I don’t think it’s the job of the European Court in Strasburg to be dictating things to, whether it’s the NHS, whether it’s our welfare provision, or whether it’s our police forces,” the Lord Chancellor said.

“We want the Supreme Court to have a last word on interpreting the laws of the land, not the Strasbourg court.”

As part of his judicial review proposals, Mr Raab told the Sunday newspaper he wanted to change the current system, which he said left the door open to lengthy and expensive legal challenges which were being used to “harpoon” major Government infrastructure projects and slowing down development.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal