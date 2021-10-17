Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Send Covid vaccines to low-income countries now to save lives – Gordon Brown

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 6:48 am Updated: October 17, 2021, 6:50 am
Mr Brown is pressing the UK, US, EU and Canada on the issue (Gbemiga Olamikan/AP)
Former prime minister Gordon Brown is calling on the UK, US, the EU and Canada to launch an emergency airlift of 240 million Covid jabs from unused stocks to the vaccine-starved countries of the global south.

He said the move could prevent many of the one million Covid-induced deaths projected over the next year.

Mr Brown said the military must mobilise aircraft and ground support for an “unparalleled distribution” of jabs to 92 low-income countries, where only 5% of the population have been vaccinated.

Gordon BRown
Gordon Brown said millions of vaccines could otherwise be wasted as they expire (PA)

An October airlift would be the first stage in a plan, drawn up by Mr Brown, for the transfer of 1.1 billion unused vaccines from the global north to the global south in the next few months.

Mr Brown is pressing US President Joe Biden, the EC’s Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau to hold an emergency summit as soon as possible to agree the airlift, which he said could then be under way within days.

The former PM said: “While vaccines have been pledged, we are not getting the vaccines into people’s arms quickly enough or on sufficient scale, and with vaccines stockpiled in the west we urgently need a timetable to prevent avoidable loss of lives.

Vaccine vials
Mr Brown said the move would be ‘the biggest peacetime public policy decision to prevent avoidable deaths’ (PA)

“An immediate emergency airlift of 240 million vaccines this month from the global north to the global south should be followed by the transfer of a further 760 million vaccines by February.

“If we do not use the stockpiled vaccines, many, perhaps 100 million, will go to waste when they pass their use by dates and expire.

“This initiative – the biggest peacetime public policy decision to prevent avoidable deaths – could save 100,000 lives and prevent many of the one million Covid-induced deaths projected over the next few months.”

