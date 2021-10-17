Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics must be kinder and based on respect, says Speaker after MP’s death

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: October 17, 2021, 1:05 pm
People hug at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
People hug at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Speaker of the House of Commons has called for politics to be kinder after the death of his colleague and friend Sir David Amess.

In an article for the Observer and Mail on Sunday, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he does not want to see an end to face-to-face meetings with constituents and he urged the “hate” in politics to stop.

Sir David, 69, who had been an MP since 1983, was meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday when he was stabbed multiple times.

The fatal attack has raised questions about the safety of MPs and whether more security should be in place, or whether parliamentarians should conduct their surgeries entirely online.

In the article, Sir Lindsay said: “If anything positive is to come out of this awful latest tragedy it is that the quality of political discourse has to change.

“The conversation has to be kinder and based on respect.

Sir David Amess death
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, right, joined the Prime Minister on Saturday to lay flowers at the scene of Sir David Amess’s killing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“This incident has shown that there is unity across the political divide in support of democracy.

“The hate, which drives these attacks, has to end.”

The attack on Sir David came five-and-a-half years after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist in her Batley and Spen constituency in West Yorkshire.

After that attack new security measures for MPs were put in place, but Sir Lindsay said these now need to be reviewed – and he added that is happening “closely and at pace” with the Home Office.

The Speaker made it clear he is in favour of keeping face-to-face appointments as they are “the cornerstone of our democracy”.

He said: “The very essence of being an MP is to help and be seen by our constituents.

“They are the people who elected us to represent them, so surely making ourselves available to them is the cornerstone of our democracy?”

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday there could be changes to security details for MPs but that she too believes MPs must remain “accessible”.

