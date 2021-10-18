Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arrest over death threat sent to Labour MP Chris Bryant

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 9:22 am Updated: October 18, 2021, 9:30 am
Labour MP Chris Bryant (Yui Mok/PA)
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of sending a death threat to Labour MP Chris Bryant in the latest sign of the “pretty sour” state of British politics.

The Rhondda MP said the level of vitriol was higher than he had known it in 20 years in Parliament.

It comes just days after Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in Essex.

Mr Bryant told the PA news agency: “I can’t tell you much because the police have arrested this chap.

“I got off a flight from Qatar, where oddly enough David Amess was as well – we have been looking at what’s happening to the refugees from Afghanistan who are all transiting through Doha.

“I got back on Saturday and the first message in my inbox was this death threat, pretty clear, so I notified the police and they have taken action.”

Mr Bryant said MPs had been subjected to a “steady stream of horrific abuse” in recent years.

“It’s pretty sour. It’s more sour now than I’ve known it in 20 years,” he said.

“Some of the political debates have been really vicious and sharp, especially over Brexit – though this has nothing to do with Brexit in itself – and for that matter the anti-vaxxers and so on.”

Mr Bryant said his Rhondda constituency office has been targeted in the last year by an “angry mob” of anti-vaccine protesters, and the year before it was daubed with the word “traitor” over Brexit.

The former minister said he questioned “all the time” whether it was worth continuing as an MP but stressed that he felt a need to campaign on issues including tackling poverty and climate change.

“I hate poverty and inequality and I want to change the world,” he said.

“I think we can tackle climate change, I think we can save people’s lives from famine and illness.

“That is something worth devoting a life to.”

Although security in Westminster is tight, Mr Bryant said MPs had to be part of their communities in the constituencies they represented.

“I don’t think you can change that,” he said.

“I have been doing my surgeries by appointment for some time now and we take all the sensible measures that the police advise.”

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “South Wales Police was called around 4.30pm on Saturday October 16 following reports of malicious communications being sent to a 59-year-old man from Porth.

“A 76-year-old man from Pontycmer, Bridgend, has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. “

