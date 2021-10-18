Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michelle O’Neill reveals she removed ‘uninvited person’ from her home

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 2:12 pm
Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill revealed that she had to remove an uninvited guest from her home (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has revealed that she once had to remove an uninvited person from her home, as MLAs called for an end to abuse of elected representatives.

Michelle O’Neill said no politician should face abuse or threats for carrying out work on behalf of their constituents.

Northern Ireland’s political leaders paid tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess at the start of business at Stormont on Monday.

DUP First Minister Paul Givan said the Conservative MP was “brutally killed when serving his community”.

He added: “Sir David was a giant of Westminster politics and rightly, tributes have been paid from right across the political spectrum.

“Sir David was a close friend of the Democratic Unionist Party, a close friend of Northern Ireland. Someone that we shared common values with. Passionately pro-union and Northern Ireland’s place within it.

“Deeply pro-life, caring for people at all stages of their life and we mourn his loss.”

Mr Givan added: “We know police are now investigating and doing so under terrorist laws. Northern Ireland has never been immune from attacks on democracy and terrorists.

“We have had multiple attacks on elected representatives over the years and members of this house continue to receive threats and that is to be condemned.

Coronavirus – Thu Sep 23, 2021
First Minister Paul Givan said Northern Ireland had never been immune from terrorist attacks (David Young/PA)

“We do need to think about how we treat each other, how we speak to each other and that goes beyond this Assembly chamber, it goes to wider society.

“Too often I hear public representatives being dehumanised by people. We are very much part of this society, not separate from it.

“All of us need to reflect on that. But today is about remembering a faithful public servant and we join in mourning his loss and we send our deepest Christian sympathies to his family and his friends.”

Ms O’Neill said: “To hold public office is a privilege. We are all trying to do our best. Mr Amess was also doing his public duty.

“I would imagine there are very few MLAs across this chamber who haven’t been at some time subjected to abuse, whether that be in person or online, there are very few of us that escape that.

“Everybody here will understand the anxiety that you will feel at times as an elected representative, the threat that we can experience on a regular basis.

“We still carry on with our public duties but it is not acceptable that anybody who steps into public office is subjected to threats, intimidation or harassment.”

Sir David Amess death
MLAs paid tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Sinn Fein deputy First Minister added: “I myself have received numerous threats. Threats that have had to be reported to the PSNI. I made a report to the police last year and an arrest was made as a direct result of an attack.

“I’ve had to physically remove an uninvited person from my home. That’s the type of thing we experience as public representatives and that is not acceptable for anyone to have to deal with that.

“Just before I came in to the chamber I spoke to one of our MPs who had to phone the police to remove people from his office. People who have come to protest at his office but they intimidated the staff to the point where the staff were frightened and the PSNI had to be called.”

She concluded: “As legislators we must defend democracy and we must promote the rule of law, so today our thoughts are very much with the family of David Amess.”

