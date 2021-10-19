Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnsons ‘needed friend at No 10 at Christmas to help with childcare challenges’

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 9:20 am
Carrie and Boris Johnson in Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Carrie and Boris Johnson in Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris and Carrie Johnson needed a friend to form a “childcare bubble” with them over Christmas because of the challenges of parenting while Prime Minister, a Cabinet member has insisted.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said it was “absolutely the right thing” for them to have son Wilfred’s godmother, Nimco Ali, at No 10 while lockdown restrictions in London largely prevented household mixing.

Swathes of people had their festive plans cancelled last year when Mr Johnson placed the capital and much of the South East under Tier 4 restrictions amid soaring coronavirus cases.

But the International Trade Secretary argued it was right for the Johnsons to have their friend over to help with childcare at the time when Wilfred was eight months.

Nimco Ali
Nimco Ali said no rules were broken (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“It’s hard enough for the rest of us, when you’re having to run a country as well and have the challenges of difficult pregnancies, having a supportive friend to be there in your bubble is absolutely the right thing to do,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Downing Street has faced questions over the festive arrangements after a report in Harper’s Magazine claimed Ms Ali “spent Christmas with the couple at No 10 despite pandemic restrictions on holiday gatherings”.

Ms Ali, a longstanding friend of Mrs Johnson and a Government adviser on tackling violence against women and girls, insisted that she did “not break any rules”.

Describing her as a “passionate and adoring godmother”, Ms Trevelyan also insisted the Johnsons had followed the restrictions in place at the time.

“I have no doubt at all the Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson followed the rules and they had the kind support of Nimco to support them in what was a really tough time for them,” she added.

“It was a childcare bubble and Nimco was there to help support and look after Wilf whilst the challenges of being the Prime Minister and his wife… I have every confidence they did not break the rules.”

The childcare bubble rules were open to anyone living in a household with a child aged under 14, allowing friends or family from one other household to provide help looking after the child.

