Two-minute silence planned in community a week after death of MP Sir David Amess

A two-minute silence is to be observed a week after the murder of Sir David Amess as a community continues to mourn the loss of its MP.

The father of five was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex last Friday.

Sir David, 69, was attacked shortly after midday while carrying out duties in his Southend West constituency.

Local councillor Alan Dear said the mood in Southend was “still one of shock”.

A photograph of Sir David Amess is placed on a noticeboard outside Iveagh Hall, the home of the Southend West Conservative Association in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex (Aaron Chown/PA)

“That applies to most people I think in the town that knew David and most people did know David,” he said.

Mr Dear said that shopkeepers in Eastwood Road North have organised a two-minute silence to take place near the Woodcutters Arms pub, a short distance from the church, at midday on Friday.

The church is to remain closed for two weeks, an announcement on its website said.

Floral tributes to Sir David which had piled up outside the church hall have since been moved to his constituency office, Iveagh Hall.

John Lamb, councillor for West Leigh ward, said that a further two-minute silence may be held at Iveagh Hall.

“It’s still very sad, very sombre, people are still very down, and it’s unbelievable that this sort of thing should have happened and happened to Sir David,” he said.

Floral tributes to Sir David were left at Belfairs Methodist Church before they were moved to his constituency office (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Everyone you talk to will tell you when he spoke to them how nice he was, and literally how he was always talking to them about how they were and how’s their family.

“He knew, when he heard things going around over different years, he remembered some of their ailments, some of their problems and he would ask about them.

“Everyone is still very, very sad.”

Ian Gilbert, Labour leader of the council, said that tributes to Sir David would be read out at the authority’s full council meeting on Thursday.

“People are still shocked,” he said.

“Obviously there’s a lot of grief that Sir David is no longer with us.”

He said news that Southend would be granted city status, a measure that Sir David had long campaigned for, brought a “mix of emotions”.

“That’s a great honour and people are pleased and enthused by that but obviously it can’t make up for the terrible event that happened on Friday,” said Mr Gilbert.