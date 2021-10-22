Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Supporters gather as peers debate Assisted Dying Bill

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 1:12 pm
Demonstrators, including Humanists UK’s members and supporters, during a protest outside the Houses of Parliament as peers debate new assisted dying legislation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Demonstrators, including Humanists UK’s members and supporters, during a protest outside the Houses of Parliament as peers debate new assisted dying legislation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Demonstrators calling for reform have gathered outside Parliament as peers debate new assisted dying legislation.

Campaigners and peers backing the proposed Assisted Dying Bill gathered in Westminster holding placards reading “Yes to dignity” and “Yes to choice”.

They were joined by Baroness Meacher, who sponsored the Bill.

The Bill, which would allow terminally ill adults to legally seek assistance to end their lives, has its second reading in the House of Lords on Friday.

Baroness Meacher joins demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London to call for reform (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Baroness Meacher joined demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament to call for reform (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It would enable adults who are of sound mind and have six months or less to live to be provided with life-ending medication with the approval of two doctors and a High Court judge.

Campaigners say it will give people with terminal illnesses greater choice and control over how and when they die, with safeguards in place to protect them and their loved ones.

Opponents say any change would put pressure on people to end their lives and that current laws protect the vulnerable.

The demonstration was organised by the campaign group Dignity in Dying, and included members of Humanists UK and people with personal experiences of the current law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal