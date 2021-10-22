Supporters gather as peers debate Assisted Dying Bill

Demonstrators calling for reform have gathered outside Parliament as peers debate new assisted dying legislation.

Campaigners and peers backing the proposed Assisted Dying Bill gathered in Westminster holding placards reading “Yes to dignity” and “Yes to choice”.

They were joined by Baroness Meacher, who sponsored the Bill.

The Bill, which would allow terminally ill adults to legally seek assistance to end their lives, has its second reading in the House of Lords on Friday.

Baroness Meacher joined demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament to call for reform (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It would enable adults who are of sound mind and have six months or less to live to be provided with life-ending medication with the approval of two doctors and a High Court judge.

Campaigners say it will give people with terminal illnesses greater choice and control over how and when they die, with safeguards in place to protect them and their loved ones.

Opponents say any change would put pressure on people to end their lives and that current laws protect the vulnerable.

The demonstration was organised by the campaign group Dignity in Dying, and included members of Humanists UK and people with personal experiences of the current law.