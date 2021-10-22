Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

New veterans fund will invest in cutting-edge research for treatments

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 11:27 pm
(SAC Samantha Holden RAF/PA)
(SAC Samantha Holden RAF/PA)

Innovative surgery which allows artificial limbs to be permanently fixed to bones could be available for veterans through research grants handed out by a new fund.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce £5 million towards a new UK-wide Veterans’ Health Innovation Fund at his Budget and spending review on Wednesday.

The fund would be able to award research grants to develop new surgery techniques and treatment options for amputees and blast victims.

The Treasury said that between 2001 and March 2021 there were more than 300 UK service personnel whose injuries included a traumatic or surgical amputation as a result of sustained injuries in Afghanistan.

One in 10 serving military personnel was also seen by medics for a mental health-related reason last year, while the number of veterans entering psychological therapies on the NHS increased by around 45% between 2014 and 2020.

It is hoped the new cash could fund research into new surgery techniques such as direct skeletal fixation, which enables artificial limbs to be permanently fixed to bones, removing the need to use traditional socket-based technology.

And the Treasury said the fund will also aim to support drug-assisted therapy trials currently under way in the US and Israel which have shown promising results in treating patients suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder, and could help with restoring patients’ function after brain injuries.

Mr Sunak said: ”We hugely value the sacrifices made by so many brave men and women in our Armed Forces.

“Supporting injured veterans and those with mental health needs is a crucial part of repaying the huge debt we all owe them.

Social Care reforms
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Toby Melville/PA)

“This new fund will help ensure veterans get the support they deserve with the very best ground-breaking research and treatments.”

The fund will be distributed by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA).

