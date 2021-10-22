Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truss to visit Royal Navy carrier strike group in Mumbai

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 12:05 am
UK carrier strike group (LPhot Unaisi Luke/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will underline the growing importance of Britain’s defence ties with India with the visit of the Royal Navy’s carrier strike group to Mumbai.

On the final day of her two-day visit to India, Ms Truss will tour the navy’s flagship,  HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is taking part in a series of exercises with the Indian military.

It is part of the carrier strike group’s deployment to the Indo-Pacific amid heightened tensions with China in the region.

Beijing reacted angrily to the announcement last month of a new defence pact between the UK, the United States and Australia – Aukus – widely seen as an attempt to counter China’s growing military assertiveness.

File photo dated 19/09/21 of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss boarding a RAF Voyager
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on a two-day visit to India (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

At the same time, India has also been at odds with China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed last year in a border clash with the Chinese military.

The Foreign Office said Ms Truss would be seeking to take forward work on the joint 2030 Roadmap agreed earlier this year by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi on maritime security, cyber security and counter terrorism.

It reflects the growing “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific set out in the Government’s Integrated Review of foreign and defence policy.

Ms Truss said: “Closer defence and security partnerships between the UK and India underpin deeper economic ties and make both countries, as well as the wider region, safer.

“We need to protect our sea and trade routes and, operating from a position of strength, be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices.

“The arrival of the carrier strike group in India this weekend represents the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt in action. This is a true symbol of global Britain, working closely with like-minded partners like India.”

