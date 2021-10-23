Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scrap VAT on energy bills to help households this winter – Labour

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 10:31 pm
Labour has urged the Government to immediately remove VAT from energy bills (PA)
Labour has urged the Government to immediately remove VAT from energy bills for households as the party said the cost of living crisis was hitting working people across the country.

Cutting VAT on domestic energy bills from 5% to zero could come into place as soon as November 1, Labour said, and should be in place for six months and automatically deducted from bills to cover high energy costs expected this winter.

And the party said the cut could be funded by higher than expected VAT receipts accrued since the start of the year.

The call comes ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget on Wednesday.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “We want our everyday economy to thrive, and for people to be secure and prosperous.

“But right now, people are being hit by a cost of living crisis which has seen energy bills soar, food costs increase and the weekly budget stretched.

“That’s why Labour is calling on Government to immediately remove VAT on domestic energy bills for six months.

“We need a sustainable and ambitious approach to energy, which is why Labour would also ramp up ambition with our plan to retrofit 19 million homes and make our energy supply chain more secure.

“Conservative complacency is making the cost of living crisis worse and storing up long-term problems, with working people paying the price.

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“With the Budget approaching, the Chancellor has choices to make. He can choose to let online giants dodge tax, and ignore the cost of living crisis – or he can give working people a helping hand by providing an immediate cut to their energy bills.”

Reports have suggested that Mr Sunak was considering a cut, backed by some Tory MPs.

Robert Halfon, Conservative chair of the House of Commons education committee, previously told the Financial Times that cutting VAT would “show we are doing something to help consumers”.

And he said it would also honour a Brexit pledge as EU rules had not allowed VAT on energy bills to be lower than 5%.

The FT also said the move was supported by Conservative grandee Sir Christopher Chope.

But the newspaper reported no decisions had been taken.

