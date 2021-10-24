Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coronavirus: Plan B needed now but Plan A must also be bolstered, says Labour

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 1:09 pm Updated: October 24, 2021, 1:13 pm
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves arrives at BBC Broadcasting House (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour backs the introduction of greater coronavirus restrictions immediately, the party’s shadow chancellor has said, but says that any “Plan B” measures should not take focus from the important elements of Plan A.

Rachel Reeves said Labour had already backed the measures being proposed by scientists to limit the spread of coronavirus such as mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, and staff being encouraged to work from home again.

But she warned that this must not come at the cost of the vaccination drive.

Shoppers wearing face masks on Oxford Street, in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “Labour, as a responsible opposition, have always said that we would follow the science, and we’ve seen today that Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) are saying that some aspects of Plan B, like wearing masks on public transport and in shops and also working from home more flexibly, should be introduced.

“I think the first thing is the Government have got to do more to make Plan A work.

“We think that we should follow the science. If the scientists are saying work from home and masks we should do that.

“So get A working better because the vaccination programme has been stalling. Introduce those parts of Plan B, but there are also things not in A or B that need to be done, like paying statutory sick pay from day one and also better ventilation in public spaces.”

It comes after shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth told Times Radio on Thursday that the party was in favour of Plan B, only for party leader Sir Keir Starmer to later say the debate over which plan to follow was the “wrong focus”.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Ashworth had told Times Radio “we are in favour of Plan B… of course the Plan B”, before also stressing the importance of getting the booster vaccination programme right.

But Sir Keir told broadcasters: “I think this question of whether it’s Plan A or Plan B is the wrong focus, the question we need to ask is why is Plan A failing?”

But on Sunday, Ms Reeves confirmed Labour did back moving to Plan B.

Asked directly whether Plan B should be introduced now, she said: “Yes, but let’s not let the Government off the hook with Plan A either.”

