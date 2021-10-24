Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West of England’s metro mayor launches mask-wearing campaign

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 10:31 pm
The south west of England has seen a huge spike in cases (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The West of England’s metro mayor is urging people to start wearing masks again in public places after a spike in Covid cases across the South West.

Dan Norris is sending a poster urging people to wear masks to thousands of public-facing businesses.

He will also take out pro-mask adverts in local papers and has written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid asking for extra funding for the West of England.

The south west of England has seen a huge spike in cases, with some of the blame being laid on errors at a lab in Wolverhampton which told many people who had the virus that they were Covid-free.

“Through no fault of the NHS, local civic leadership, local businesses, or local people, infections continued to spread unchecked within our region,” he said.

“Now we face a hugely difficult situation.”

Mr Norris warned that the NHS is facing a looming crisis which could bring it “to its knees”.

“There is a looming crisis,” he said.

“The last thing I want to see is more death and heartbreak, with patients queuing on trolleys as our precious NHS is brought to its knees.”

Instead, he asked the public to give the NHS the best possible present this Christmas by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and washing their hands.

Daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK
(PA Graphics)

It comes as cases have soared in south-west England, with Bath and North East Somerset seeing 1,079.7 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest Government data up to October 19.

This compares with the England-wide average of 482 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, South Gloucestershire has 931.5 cases per 100,000 and Bristol has 763.7 per 100,000.

