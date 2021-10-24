Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Plan to regenerate brownfield sites to deliver hundreds of thousands of homes

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 11:51 pm
An estate agent’s sold sign outside a property (Chris Ison/PA)
An estate agent’s sold sign outside a property (Chris Ison/PA)

Brownfield sites covering the equivalent of 2,000 football pitches could be turned into plots for new homes with a £1.8 billion injection set to be announced in the Budget.

It is hoped hundreds of thousands of homes could be built on regenerated land across the country, while England’s planning system will also face an overhaul including a raft of digitisation.

The Treasury said 160,000 new homes could be delivered, as well as transport links, schools and community spaces.

And £300 million of grant funding will handed to metro mayors and councils to unlock smaller brownfield sites for housing.

RTPI statement
File photo dated 29/9/2016 of new homes being built (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, a new £9 million levelling up parks fund will give cash to local authorities to spruce up 100 neglected urban spaces into pocket parks, which small areas of greenery, roughly the size of a tennis court, in otherwise built-up locations.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We are investing in better quality, safer, greener and more affordable homes to create thriving places where people want to live.

“One of my favourite pastimes is to go for walks in the park with my family, and I want to make sure everyone has green space on their doorstep to enjoy too.

“Transforming our unloved and neglected urban spaces will help protect our cherished countryside and green spaces, while improving the physical and mental health of our communities.”

Mr Sunak is also expected to confirm that £65 million will go towards a digital transformation of the planning system through development of new software.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal