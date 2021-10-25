Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Johnson tells Putin ‘significant’ difficulties remain in UK-Russia relationship

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 5:07 pm
St Basil’s Cathedral, in Moscow’s Red Square (Ian Nicholson/PA)
St Basil’s Cathedral, in Moscow’s Red Square (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Boris Johnson has told Vladimir Putin that the UK’s “current relationship with Russia is not the one we want” but the two countries have a “responsibility to work together”.

Issues including the Salisbury nerve agent attack and Russia’s actions in Ukraine meant “significant bilateral difficulties remain”.

The two leaders discussed issues including climate change and Afghanistan in a phone call.

“The Prime Minister was clear that the UK’s current relationship with Russia is not the one we want,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“He said significant bilateral difficulties remain, including the poisonings in Salisbury in 2018.

Police in protective suits working near to the scene in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, were found critically ill by exposure to Novichok nerve agent (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police in protective suits working near to the scene in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, were found critically ill by exposure to Novichok nerve agent (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of Ukrainian sovereignty.

“The Prime Minister said that as fellow permanent members of the UN Security Council and major world economies with a long, shared history, the UK and Russia have a responsibility to work together to tackle shared challenges like climate change and safeguard international agreements like the Iran nuclear deal.”

On Afghanistan, Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of any recognition of the Taliban being conditional on their behaviour, including respect for human rights”.

The Prime Minister and the Russian president spoke ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow which Mr Putin will not attend.

Mr Johnson welcomed a Russian decision to commit to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 but pushed for more action.

“The Prime Minister expressed his hope that Russia will raise that target to achieving net zero by 2050 as well as making further progress on ending deforestation and an ambitious nationally determined contribution.

“President Putin expressed his regret that he would not be able to attend the Cop26 Summit in person in the light of the coronavirus situation in Russia.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal