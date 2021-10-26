Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WHO expert urges MPs to wear masks during Budget speech

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 8:31 am Updated: October 26, 2021, 9:01 am
The Houses of Parliament (Sean Dempsey/PA)
The Houses of Parliament (Sean Dempsey/PA)

MPs have been urged to wear masks during the Chancellor’s Budget speech by a Covid-19 expert from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy for Covid-19, said that “everybody” should be wearing masks in close confinement with other people, “including our leaders”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has already committed to wearing a mask in the Commons when it is packed on Budget day.

But Mr Javid said on Monday that wearing a mask in the crowded chamber is a “personal decision” for ministers and backbenchers.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg last week insisted Tories do not need to wear masks in Parliament because with their “convivial, fraternal spirit” they know each other well.

Asked whether MPs should wear masks during the Budget in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Dr Nabarro told Sky News: “This virus, it is absolutely unstoppable, it gets everywhere, and so we have to do everything we possibly can to stop it.

“And one of the best ways to stop it is a well-fitting surgical mask properly over your face, pushed in over your nose, covering everything, and that reduces the risk to others and the risk to you.

“If it works, why on earth don’t people use it?

“It’s not a party political issue – this virus doesn’t vote.

“And indeed, there’s no difference in how you deal with the virus when you vote for this party or that party.

“So everybody, wear masks when you are in close confinement, it’s the right, sensible, proper thing to do, and everybody should be doing it, including our leaders.”

Asked about the issue, Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told Sky News: “Well, the vaccines do a lot of the heavy lifting, but they can’t do everything, so social distancing, mask wearing in crowded spaces and being sensible is all part of what we ought to be doing as a society.”

Meanwhile Dr Nabarro urged wealthy countries to give spare jabs to the vaccine-sharing facility Covax or defer shipments where possible.

He said: “We have a global scheme, we set it up, it’s working really well, it’s just absolutely dry in terms of vaccines.

“So if any country has spares, give them to Covax, the world distribution system, and give them early – don’t give them three weeks or four weeks before they expire because it creates incredible problems.

“Secondly, just defer – if you don’t receive your vaccines for two months and let those supplies go to poor countries and then start receiving them again, it’s not going to cause big problems – it may postpone booster run out very slightly.

“But we just can’t go on having rich countries creaming off the vaccine supply and stocking it in their own vaults and then poor countries just have people dying.”

But Prof Harnden said the UK needed to get its “house in order”.

Asked whether the UK should ramp up the booster programme or give jabs to other parts of the world, he said: “What we have to do is look after the UK first, get our house in order.

“We know that the infection rates are high at the moment and there are still people going into the hospital so we need to do that before we donate vaccines,

“But of course, we’re going to be donating also vaccines anyway, so I think I think ‘both’ is the answer.”

