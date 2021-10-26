Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Lack of access to dental services ‘a problem felt in every corner of country’

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 3:05 pm
Call for more funds to help tackle dentistry backlog (PA)
Call for more funds to help tackle dentistry backlog (PA)

A lack of access to dental services is being felt “in every corner of the country”, a group of MPs has warned.

The group of more than 40 cross-party MPs raised concerns that funds to tackle Covid-19 backlogs will not be used to fix the “unprecedented challenge” NHS dentistry is facing.

The group, including Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley, said it was “crucial” that resources are in place to ensure recovery in dentistry.

In a letter to Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury, they wrote: “Dentistry is now the number one issue raised with Healthwatch and our own mailbags can attest that lack of access to dental services is a problem felt in every corner of the country.

“As NHS dentistry faces this unprecedented challenge, it is crucial that resources are in place to ensure the recovery, underpin promised reform, and guarantee the long-term sustainability of the service our constituents rely on.”

The letter comes after the British Dental Association (BDA) and Healthwatch England warned that some children are struggling to access NHS dental care and risk being left in pain as dentists grapple with the backlog built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 30 million fewer dentist appointments than expected since the first lockdown and dental services will continue to feel the impact of the pandemic for “years to come”, they added as they called on the Treasury to take action in the forthcoming Budget.

It comes after Healthwatch England warned that some people will need to wait for up to three years for dental care while patients reported pulling out their own teeth or being told to use “DIY filling kits”.

Commenting on the letter from MPs, BDA chair Eddie Crouch said: “The breadth of voices here reflects the depth of the crisis facing families across England.

“Providing the funds to rebuild a decent NHS dental service isn’t a partisan issue.

“The Treasury has a choice, and investment here can offer a brighter future for millions of patients.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal