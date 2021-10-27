Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Miliband challenges Johnson over Cop26 ambitions on PMQs return

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 12:41 pm
Ed Miliband speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Ed Miliband speaks during Prime Minister's Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Ed Miliband rolled back the years as he deputised for the Labour leader at Prime Minister’s Questions and challenged Boris Johnson to offer more than “climate delay” at Cop 26.

Shadow energy secretary Mr Miliband was a late replacement for Sir Keir Starmer, who was required to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

As he rose to his feet to heckles from the Conservative benches, Mr Miliband – who stepped down as Labour leader in 2015 – said: “Just like the old days.”

Mr Miliband used his six questions to the Prime Minister to focus on the forthcoming global climate summit in Glasgow.

Boris Johnson
Mr Johnson hailed his Government’s record (House of Commons/PA)

He said Mr Johnson had undermined his own Cop presidency by “saying one thing and doing another” after highlighting a lack of commitment to the climate in trade deals and telling others to abandon fossil fuels while not doing so as a Government.

The Prime Minister replied: “No, he’s completely wrong,” and also sought to downplay aid cuts.

Mr Johnson highlighted his talks with world leaders ahead of the summit, adding: “It’s still too early to say whether it will succeed. It’s in the balance.”

Mr Miliband countered: “The thing the Prime Minister has underestimated throughout these last two years is Cop26 is not a glorified photo opportunity – it’s a fragile, complex negotiation.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Mr Miliband warned the Prime Minister that the Cop26 summit in Glasgow was not merely ‘a photo opportunity’ (House of Commons/PA)

“The problem is the Prime Minister’s boosterism won’t cut carbon emissions in half; photo opportunities won’t cut carbon emissions in half.

“Can I just say to the Prime Minister: in these final days before Cop26 we need more than warm words.

“Above all, Glasgow has got to be a summit of climate delivery, not climate delay.”

Mr Johnson replied: “He talks about cutting CO2 in half, that’s virtually what this country, this Government has done.

“Since 1990 we’ve cut CO2 by 44% and the economy has grown by 78%. That’s our approach – a sensible, pragmatic, Conservative approach that cuts CO2, that tackles climate change and that delivers high-wage, high-skilled jobs across this country.”

