Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Fireworks used as signal for drugs ‘being dropped’ – MP

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 12:48 pm
Fireworks (PA Media)
Fireworks (PA Media)

Fireworks being set off are often a signal for “drugs being dropped” and the Government should have a frank discussion on how local enforcement can clamp down on this anti-social behaviour, a Conservative MP has said.

The MP for Keighley Robbie Moore told the Commons his constituents are having to go through fireworks being set off late at night, with some suggesting they could also often be a signal that drugs are available in the area.

He said: “Although Bonfire Night is fast approaching, many of my constituents are plagued by fireworks being let off for all hours of the night throughout the calendar year.

“I have even had it reiterated to me that this is often used as a signal for drugs being dropped.

“May we have an urgent debate in Government time to discuss the licensing provisions around the sale of fireworks and have a frank discussion around how local enforcement can clamp down on this anti-social behaviour?”

Fireworks explode over the Wallace Monument during a Guy Fawkes Night display at Bridge of Allan, Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fireworks explode over the Wallace Monument during a Guy Fawkes Night display at Bridge of Allan, Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg did not appear sympathetic towards the issue, though, as he claimed “people enjoy them” and the Government should not take away life pleasures.

He said: “Unfortunately, I am going to find myself in disagreement with him.

“I think fireworks are a little bit of harmless fun, people enjoy them and we shouldn’t take every enjoyment out of people’s lives with endless licensing and regulations.

“On this side of the House we are meant to be cautious about excessive regulation and power to more bureaucracy.

“I am afraid I am unsympathetic to his request.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal