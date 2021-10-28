Fireworks used as signal for drugs ‘being dropped’ – MP

Fireworks being set off are often a signal for “drugs being dropped” and the Government should have a frank discussion on how local enforcement can clamp down on this anti-social behaviour, a Conservative MP has said.

The MP for Keighley Robbie Moore told the Commons his constituents are having to go through fireworks being set off late at night, with some suggesting they could also often be a signal that drugs are available in the area.

He said: “Although Bonfire Night is fast approaching, many of my constituents are plagued by fireworks being let off for all hours of the night throughout the calendar year.

“I have even had it reiterated to me that this is often used as a signal for drugs being dropped.

“May we have an urgent debate in Government time to discuss the licensing provisions around the sale of fireworks and have a frank discussion around how local enforcement can clamp down on this anti-social behaviour?”

Fireworks explode over the Wallace Monument during a Guy Fawkes Night display at Bridge of Allan, Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg did not appear sympathetic towards the issue, though, as he claimed “people enjoy them” and the Government should not take away life pleasures.

He said: “Unfortunately, I am going to find myself in disagreement with him.

“I think fireworks are a little bit of harmless fun, people enjoy them and we shouldn’t take every enjoyment out of people’s lives with endless licensing and regulations.

“On this side of the House we are meant to be cautious about excessive regulation and power to more bureaucracy.

“I am afraid I am unsympathetic to his request.”