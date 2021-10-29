Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK politics

Kellogg’s offer workers support for menopause or pregnancy loss

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 9:42 am
Kellogg’s will offer staff more support (PA)
Cereal giant Kellogg’s is offering new support to its employees experiencing the menopause, pregnancy loss or fertility treatment.

Measures will include paid leave for fertility treatment and for workers who suffer the loss of a pregnancy, including when it happens to them directly, to their partner or the baby’s surrogate mother.

Managers will be trained on how to talk about the menopause and pregnancy loss.

The company, which employs 1,500 people in its UK factories at Trafford Park and Wrexham, and head office in Manchester, said it wants to break the silence on issues often not discussed in the workplace.

Kellogg’s said it is committed to training its managers on the menopause, to deepen understanding on the subject and to support anyone affected, with workplace adjustments, such as increased flexible working and occupational health support.

The company will give paid leave for pregnancy loss, without the need for a doctor’s note, to impacted employees including partners and those using a surrogate mother.

To support those going through fertility treatment, Kellogg’s will give employees three blocks of leave each year as well as access to a private space to administer treatment if necessary.

Sam Thomas-Berry of Kellogg’s said: “We want to offer employees increased support for those often-taboo issues like the menopause, fertility and pregnancy loss.

“Many people experience these issues, and the impact can be both physical and mental, but they aren’t discussed widely in the workplace.

“That’s why we’re launching several new workplace policies for even better equity and inclusion at Kellogg’s.

“We want to create a culture where people feel psychologically safe so we’ll encourage colleagues to be allies to others impacted by these issues.”

The announcement was made as MPs are due to vote on a private members’ Bill later on Friday that, if passed, would make hormone replacement therapy free for those going through the menopause in England.

