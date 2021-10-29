Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Government proposals a ‘ban in name only’ for conversion therapy survivors

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 11:33 am
Rainbow flag (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rainbow flag (Joe Giddens/PA)

Government proposals to ban conversion therapy in certain scenarios will be seen as a “ban in name only” by survivors, according to a former Government LGBT adviser.

Jayne Ozanne, who describes herself as a gay evangelical Christian, was one of several members to step down from the LGBT advisory panel in March citing concerns about a “hostile environment” being created for LGBT people.

She said the long-awaited proposals, announced on Friday in a six-week public consultation, will “sadly” allow abuse to continue.

Part of the plans include creating a new offence for talking therapies that seek to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity, when committed against under-18s in all circumstances, and adults who have not given fully informed consent.

The Government said consent requirements would be “robust and stringent”, and that while some believe an adult cannot consent even when fully aware of potential harms, it believes “the freedom for an adult to enter such an arrangement should be protected”.

It added that simply expressing the teachings of a religion will not constitute conversion therapy, and it cannot be “reasonably understood” to include casual conversations or private prayer.

Ms Ozanne said there is a lot to welcome in the plans, but is “deeply concerned” that they propose allowing adults to consent to “these harmful and degrading practices”.

She told the PA news agency: “What’s of grave concern is the huge loophole in allowing consent, informed consent, for adults, and sadly what appears to be a bias towards the clinical medical profession.

“There is hardly any mention of conversion therapy in religious settings, which is where we know – and the Government’s own research shows – that the vast majority of cases in the UK occur.

“Sadly, informed consent is a complete misnomer in a religious setting, because you believe that what you’re doing is the right thing given everyone around you believes that you’re doing the right thing, and so you end up putting yourself in harm’s way.”

Ms Ozanne said the publishing the consultation is a “major step”, but added: “I don’t want something that’s going to allow abuse to continue, and sadly these proposals will.”

She went on: “The Government may think they are banning, but those of us who’ve come through it know that it’s a ban in name only.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal