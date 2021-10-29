Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

PM buys poppy to support Royal British Legion’s centenary campaign

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 11:47 am Updated: October 29, 2021, 1:55 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson using the card machine to donate to the poppy appeal (Steve Parsons/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson using the card machine to donate to the poppy appeal (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Prime Minister has purchased a poppy outside 10 Downing Street, lending his support to the Royal British Legion’s centenary appeal.

The red flower – a common sight on the Western Front – became a symbol of remembrance for those killed in the First World War as the conflict drew to a close.

Boris Johnson was greeted at the door to Number 10 by five poppy appeal fundraisers.

PM and poppy appeal fundraisers
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met five poppy appeal fundraisers outside Number 10 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tom Dempsey, an 84-year-old Army veteran, said it was “amazing” to sell a paper flower to the Prime Minister, who made his donation on a card machine.

“He just made it so relaxing, as if he was one of your family,” Mr Dempsey told the PA news agency.

Mr Dempsey, who has been collecting for the annual poppy appeal for 20 years, said the campaign is “very important”.

He added: “We would appreciate anybody from anywhere, any walk of life, please come give us a hand.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson attaches his poppy after purchasing it from fundraisers (Steve Parsons/PA)

“We do well but we would love to do more.”

Founded in 1921, the poppy appeal raises funds for veterans, serving personnel and their families.

Mr Dempsey, who served as sergeant in the 151 (London) Transport Regiment, also said he is delighted to be back fundraising in the community, after Covid-19 restrictions put a pause on that in 2020.

The tradition is resuming this year in the run-up to Armistice Day, with the Royal British Legion expecting 40,000 collectors to distribute poppies across the country.

In brief remarks, the Prime Minster urged everyone to buy a “Remembrance symbol”.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall launched the annual campaign at Clarence House on Tuesday.

In a video posted later on Twitter, Mr Johnson said: “It’s wonderful to see poppy sellers out on the streets again after last year when of course we weren’t able to do it because of Covid restrictions.

“And the poppy is a huge part of our lives, but it’s 100 years now since the foundation of the Royal British Legion and the whole concept of the poppy appeal.

“It’s ever more vital that we show our commitment as a society to our armed services who sacrificed so much for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal