Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Crew of detained British fishing boat advised to stay onboard for own safety

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 11:59 am Updated: October 29, 2021, 12:27 pm
The British trawler the Cornelis Gert Jan which is being kept by French authorities docks at the port in Le Havre (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The British trawler the Cornelis Gert Jan which is being kept by French authorities docks at the port in Le Havre (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The crew of the British trawler detained by French authorities have been advised to stay onboard for their own safety as tensions continue to escalate in the ongoing fishing row.

Andrew Brown, head of public affairs for MacDuff Shellfish, which owns the vessel, said that despite the situation the fishermen’s spirits remained good.

Mr Brown told the PA news agency he understood that the captain of the Cornelis Gert Jan had been charged by French authorities with matters relating to fishing without a licence.

Meanwhile, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie told journalists in Brussels: “The information we have is the licence for this vessel had been withdrawn by the UK authorities back in March.”

The vessel is being detained near Le Havre, in northern France.

France Britain Fishing
Andrew Brown, head of public affairs for MacDuff Shellfish, which owns the vessel, said that despite the situation the fishermen’s spirits remained good. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Mr Brown said there was a “coordinated effort” across the UK Government to return the vessel and crew home.

“Obviously our first priority is to get the crew, the captain and the vessel out of the port and back to the UK,” he told PA.

“We are engaging all efforts to do so.

“There is a coordinated effort across the UK Government to extricate our people at the earliest possible time.”

He added that colleagues involved in the fleet had been in regular contact with the crew and they were believed to still be comfortable.

“Spirits are good,” he said.

“Obviously the skipper has had quite an intense couple of days being interviewed by the police but he’s a cool head and he’s OK at the moment as well.

“But obviously we don’t want to prolong any discomfort out there.

“UK fishermen in general are not particularly well thought of by the French industry so we’ve told the crew to stay onboard for their own safety and we want to get them out as soon as possible.

“The vessel was designed to be out at sea for six or seven days at a time so there’s plenty of space and facilities and food to keep them comfortable.”

Asked when he thought the ship and crew would be permitted to return home, Mr Brown said: “To a large extent in the hands of the French authorities.

“All we can do is use all the political leverage we can muster to get the vessel released as soon as possible.

“We don’t know where the error of interpretation of the licence lies, that will take some time to fix.

“But I would believe that under normal circumstances a misunderstanding like this could be sorted out with a phone-call.”

He added: “The fact that we’ve had quite a heavy handed and disproportionate approach to what appears to be an administrative misunderstanding… I think is a reflection of the political atmosphere at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal