Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Javid vows improved menopause support as MPs share ‘terrifying’ experiences

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 11:59 am Updated: October 29, 2021, 12:51 pm
Health Secretary Sajid Javid vowed action to provide better support for women going through the menopause (Toby Melville/PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid vowed action to provide better support for women going through the menopause (Toby Melville/PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has pledged to act to help break the menopause taboo and give women greater support.

The Government announced a package of measures in response to calls to exempt hormone replacement therapy (HRT) from NHS prescription charges in England – bringing it into line with Wales and Scotland – and to improve education and support.

Ministers want to reduce the cost of repeat prescriptions in England for HRT by introducing longer prescribing cycles.

This would mean women would pay one charge for up to a 12-month supply of HRT, saving up to £205 per year.

A menopause task force is also to be established in a bid to “take a coherent approach to improving support” for those experiencing the menopause, health minister Maria Caulfield said.

The commitments came as MPs considered the Menopause (Support and Services) Bill, which was tabled by Labour MP Carolyn Harris (Swansea East).

But Ms Harris withdrew her Bill following assurances from the Government, telling the Commons: “Wonderful women thank you.

“What’s happened today is only the beginning, I know, but we can do such great things together because that’s what it’s all about, is looking after the women.”

Mr Javid earlier intervened to signal his intention to co-operate with MPs of all parties after shadow health minister Liz Kendall spoke of her own experiences of the menopause.

Ms Kendall detailed experiencing a “terrifying sense of anxiety and panic” after the symptoms started, the exhaustion and aches, hair loss and night sweats, before finding information which could guide her to “getting the old me back”.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Javid said of Ms Kendall: “I think every word she has said will resonate with millions of people across the country for exactly the reasons she has set out.

“I think it’s powerful to hear from her about her personal experiences, and I do hope, especially after this debate but going forward, that the whole House can co-operate and do much more to help with this.”

Ms Kendall had said MPs were “giving a voice” to the 13 million menopausal and perimenopausal women in the country “whose needs have been downplayed or ignored for too long”.

She said: “To be honest, I’m not really sure when the symptoms started but they had been building steadily over the last year.

“The quite frankly terrifying sense of anxiety and panic that I had never, ever experienced before.

“Feeling completely and utterly exhausted, sore and aching all over, wondering in the evening if I could make it up the stairs to go to bed – let alone do the exercise that’s always been such an important part of my life.

“The itching, the hair loss, and just feeling downright low, and above all what I can only describe as the catastrophically bad sleep night after night after night – finally emerging in the morning drenched in sweat thinking ‘How on earth am I going to make it through the day?’

“And, like so many women, I had absolutely no idea what was going on.”

Shadow health minister Liz Kendall addresses the Commons (PA)

Ms Kendall said the “penny finally dropped” after a friend recommended her to visit a menopause website, adding: “This was something real, something really was happening, it had a name and there was something that I could do about it that might start gradually getting the old me back.”

She added that she has had a “really good experience” with her GP and received her first HRT prescription last week, but acknowledged millions of other women are “nowhere near as lucky”.

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken (Cities of London and Westminster) said the menopause can be a “very lonely place” and thanked her husband for his support as she spoke of the need for more education for GPs and in the workplace.

She paid tribute to Mr Javid, adding: “I spoke to him last week, I spoke to him earlier today, and he absolutely supports us in our wish to break down the taboos of the menopause and do more for women.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal