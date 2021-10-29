Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New calls for public inquiry into Battle of Orgreave

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: October 29, 2021, 3:19 pm
A twisted sign, felled concrete posts and a broken wall tell the story of violence outside a coking plant in Orgreave, South Yorkshire, in June 1984 (PA)
Pressure is building for a public inquiry into one of the most violent days on picket lines during the year-long miners’ strike.

There were violent confrontations between police and picketers at what has become known as the Battle of Orgreave.

Scores of miners were injured and arrested at the coking plant in South Yorkshire in June 1984.

There was strong criticism of the police – and government – tactics at the time, with repeated demands for an inquiry.

Parliament was told on October 31, 2016 by then home secretary Amber Rudd that there would be no Orgreave inquiry.

It was argued there were no miscarriages of justice, policing had improved since 1984 and that it was not in the public interest to hold an inquiry.

Campaigners said on Friday they believe relevant evidence was not examined.

Kate Flannery, secretary of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, said: “We recently learned what we had suspected all along, that the Tories don’t want an inquiry because the truth would damage the legacy of Margaret Thatcher’s government.

“For many, the nightmare of Orgreave is as fresh as if it happened yesterday. The Prime Minister and Home Secretary have ignored our request to meet with them.”

Kevin Horne, a former mineworker who was arrested at Orgreave, said: “You have to wonder why the government is so scared of revealing the truth about Orgreave.

“The outcome of an inquiry will be unpleasant for them but the continuation of lies and cover ups is an ugly threat to the future of justice and democracy in Britain.”

The campaign group said not all documents relating to policing on the day have been made publicly available.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government has no plans to undertake an inquiry into the policing of the miners’ strike in 1984-85 in England and Wales.

“The policing landscape has changed fundamentally over the past three decades.”

