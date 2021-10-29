Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK on course to donate tens of millions of Covid vaccines to developing nations

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 10:36 pm
A member of staff prepares a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A member of staff prepares a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Britain is on course to donate tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccines to developing nations, Boris Johnson has said as he urged other world leaders to follow suit.

The Prime Minister, in Rome for the G20 summit, said the UK will send a further 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine over the coming week through the Covax programme, taking the total for the year to 30.6 million.

Britain will also pass on a further 20 million doses next year together with all 20 million doses it ordered of the Janssen vaccine which is not being used in the UK domestic vaccination programme.

Officials said it would take the UK 70% of the way towards meeting its target of delivering 100 million surplus doses by the middle of 2022.

It is part of the commitment to vaccinate the world made by leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June.

Addressing the G20, Mr Johnson is expected to say: “Like a waking giant, the world economy is stirring back to life. But the pace of recovery will depend on how quickly we can overcome Covid.

“Our first priority as the G20 must be to press ahead with the rapid, equitable and global distribution of vaccines.”

