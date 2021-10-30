Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson warns of new ‘dark ages’ if global warming is not confronted

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: October 30, 2021, 2:35 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Colosseum during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The world could be heading for a new “dark ages” if it fails to tackle global warming, Boris Johnson has warned as he appealed to the world’s leading economies to do more to cut emissions.

Standing in Rome’s Colosseum, the Prime Minister likened the impact of unrestricted climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire.

“Civilisation could go backwards and history could go into reverse,” he said in an interview with Channel 4 News.

“Here we are in the Colosseum of Vespasian, the Roman Empire, they weren’t expecting it and they went into reverse.

“We had a Dark Ages.

“It’s important to remember things can get dramatically worse.”

Mr Johnson was in the Italian capital for a summit of the G20 leaders ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate change talks which start in Glasgow on Monday.

In a round of broadcast interviews he acknowledged that reaching an agreement that would keep alive the hope of restricting global warming to 1.5C would be difficult.

But he used the dramatic historical backdrop to underline the dire consequences for the whole of humanity if they failed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Colosseum during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy
“If you increase the temperatures of the planet by four degrees or more as they are predicted to do remorselessly, you’ll have seen the graphs, then you produce these really very difficult geopolitical events,” he told Channel News.

“You produce shortages, you produce desertification, habitat loss, movements… contests for water, for food, huge movements of peoples.

“Those are things that are going to be politically very very difficult to control.

“When the Roman Empire fell, it was largely as a result of uncontrolled immigration.

“The Empire could no longer control its borders, people came in from the east, and we went into a Dark Ages.

“The point of that is to say it can happen again.

World leaders pose for a group photo at the La Nuvola conference centre during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy
World leaders pose for a group photo at the La Nuvola conference centre during the G20 summit in Rome (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“People should not be so conceited as to imagine that history is a one-way ratchet.”

The Prime Minister said that he still rated the chances of success in Glasgow as no more than six out of 10.

He said the aim had to be to build on the commitments made in the Paris agreement six years ago and turn them into concrete realities.

“What the UK has been trying to do is take the abstract concepts of net zero that we talked about in Paris six years ago, and to turn them into hard, sharp deliverables in terms of reducing coal use, reducing the use of internal combustion engines, planting millions of trees and getting the cash that the world needs to finance green technology,” he told the BBC.

Speaking to ITV News he added: “We have a moment now when we can try and take some of the nebulous commitments in Paris, solidify them into hard, fast, commitments to cut emissions, to cut cars and coal and so on.”

