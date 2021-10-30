Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen was on ‘very good form’ during weekly conversation, says PM

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 11:33 am Updated: October 30, 2021, 4:39 pm
The Queen has been told to rest for another two weeks (Jacob King/PA)
Boris Johnson has said the Queen was “on very good form” during her weekly conversation with the Prime Minister, despite being told to rest by doctors.

The monarch will no longer travel to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit and has been instructed by physicians to only undertake “desk-based duties” for two weeks.

The development comes after the Queen underwent tests in hospital last week and cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

The 95-year-old is said to be in good spirits, and during Friday afternoon recorded her Cop26 speech for the UN conference, which opens on Monday.

Mr Johnson said the public must “respect” the Queen’s need to relinquish some duties for a short period and offered an insight into her current outlook following their regular briefing.

The Prime Minister, speaking to ITV News in Rome, where he has travelled for the G20, said: “I spoke to Her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job and she was on very good form.

“She has been told by her doctors that she has got to rest and I think we have got to respect that and understand that and everybody wishes her all the very best.”

Despite ruling out attendance at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 14, Buckingham Palace said the head of state has the “firm intention” of leading the nation in honouring the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday the next day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about his weekly conversation with the Queen during his trip to Rome for the G20
In a statement on Friday, the palace said: “Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14.”

There will be concern for the Queen given her advanced years but medics see the period of rest as a sensible precaution.

The Queen was said to be in good humour when she, via videolink from Windsor Castle, presented David Constantine with The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry on Thursday
The Queen appeared cheerful and in good humour when she hosted a virtual presentation ceremony on Thursday, awarding the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry 2020 to poet David Constantine.

It was announced last Wednesday the Queen had “reluctantly” accepted medical advice to rest and cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland that was scheduled to begin that day.

But it later emerged she had stayed overnight in hospital when The Sun newspaper reported the monarch had been admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the head of state had undergone “preliminary investigations” during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

