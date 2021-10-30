Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Climate change the focus as G20 summit draws to a close

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 12:45 am Updated: October 31, 2021, 12:59 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Colosseum during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Boris Johnson is to make a final push to urge the leading economies to do more to cut emissions ahead of crunch climate change talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.

The Prime Minister, in Rome for the final day of the G20 summit, described the Cop 26 conference as a “moment of truth” for humanity.

Mr Johnson has spent the weekend pushing the message that the developed countries needed to move further and faster if they are to succeed in meeting the goal set out in the Paris climate accords of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C.

“Cop26 will be the world’s moment of truth. The question everyone is asking is whether we seize this moment or let it slip away,” he said.

“I hope world leaders will hear them and come to Glasgow ready to answer them with decisive action.

“Together, we can mark the beginning of the end of climate change – and end the uncertainty once and for all.”

Separately, the G20 leaders are expected to endorse a plan agreed earlier this year by more than 100 countries for a minimum global corporation tax rate of 15%.

The move comes amid concern that big multinational companies are shielding their profits by channelling them through low tax jurisdictions.

G20 summit
(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has been involved in fresh talks with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel on Iran’s nuclear programme amid fears it is seeking to develop a nuclear weapon.

In a joint statement they expressed their “grave and growing concern” that Iran has accelerated its rate of production of highly enriched uranium despite having “no credible civilian need” for it.

They urged Tehran to return to to the negotiating table and resume compliance with the nuclear deal originally agreed in 2015 to curb its moves towards developing a nuclear weapon in return for the easing of sanctions.

