Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Jersey ‘being used as a pawn in political game’ between France and UK

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 4:46 pm
Boats in the harbour at St Helier (PA)
Boats in the harbour at St Helier (PA)

Jersey is being used as a “pawn in the political game between France and the UK” amid an ongoing row over fishing rights, the owner of a family business on the island has claimed.

Boris Johnson and French president Emmanuel Macron have been at loggerheads in recent days amid rising tensions over licences to fish in British waters.

On the island of Jersey – located less then 20 miles off the French coast – fishing is a fundamental part of life.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Much of the catch made by the local fishing fleet is shipped off to France and the wider EU, but many fishermen have become worried as the cross-Channel war of words goes on.

Tony Porritt, who has owned shellfish exporter Aqua-Mar Fisheries for more than 50 years, said the current situation is frustrating.

Speaking to the PA news agency in the Jersey capital St Helier, he said: “I think we are just being used as a pawn in the whole political game between France and the UK.

“It’s the French government, it’s political.

“We have navigated through Brexit, we have navigated through Covid and now we have got this.”

Mr Porritt told PA that on Monday he was forced to stop accepting any more shellfish from local fishermen amid fears they would not be able to make their exports to France.

Monday’s partial closure is just the second in the 50-year history of the family-owned business, following a small stint during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their large tanks used for storing live lobster and crab now stand mostly empty, a visible reminder of the ongoing fishing dispute.

His daughter Nathalie Porritt, company director, added: “We can’t afford to fill up the tanks.

“I have got the space but there’s no point filling them up to the top.”

Aqua-Mar Fisheries exports about eight tonnes of shellfish a week through the French port of St Malo, but the ongoing row has thrown this into jeopardy.

Ms Porritt said the Jersey government had been “more than fair” in issuing licences to French fishing boats.

Mr Macron has warned that unless Britain made a “significant move” to ease the dispute over licences to fish in British waters, Paris would introduce more stringent port and border checks from Tuesday.

Ms Truss said the UK would respond by triggering dispute resolution measures in the Brexit trade deal to seek “compensatory measures” if Mr Macron’s administration carries out its threats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal