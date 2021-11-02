Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ban fishing in Jersey waters if situation does not improve – fisherman

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 5:28 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 6:08 pm
A fishing boat reverses after unloading a catch at the harbour in St Helier, Jersey (Ben Birchall/PA)
Fishermen in Jersey could demand a total ban on fishing in huge swathes of the island’s waters amid the ongoing row with France and red tape following Brexit, it is claimed.

One boat skipper said the island’s government should shut large areas off the coast to all fishing boats – including Jersey’s – if the situation does not improve.

Jersey’s fishing community is facing uncertainty despite French president Emmanuel Macron stepping back from threats to block British boats from landing their catches in French ports.

Phil Channing
Fisherman Phil Channing unloads his catch of scallops at the harbour in St Helier (Ben Birchall/PA)

Despite the reprieve, the island’s fishermen have been warned not to try to bring their shellfish over to France for the next few days, the PA news agency understands.

Further talks between France and the UK are expected on Thursday as the post-Brexit dispute continues.

It comes as Jersey’s minister for external relations called on France to remove its threats of retaliation altogether.

Skipper Phil Channing, who has fished out of Jersey for 48 years, said the current situation following Brexit was “absolutely disgusting” and is driving fishermen out of the industry.

He told the PA news agency: “The whole situation’s so unfair.

Jersey
The UK will not ‘roll over’ in the face of ‘unreasonable’ threats from French president Emmanuel Macron over the post-Brexit fishing row, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said (Ben Birchall/PA)

“One of my mates, he’s been doing it 40 years – he’s thrown in the towel.”

Mr Channing, who owns the 20ft Vanden Plas fishing boat, spoke after bringing in about 300kg of scallops on Tuesday afternoon with his son.

The shellfish were hoisted up to the quayside and handed over to local exporters ready for sale.

Mr Channing spoke of the difficulties faced by the island’s fishermen who can no longer take catch straight into France’s ports like their French counterparts, instead having to go via Jersey for checks.

He told PA that the Jersey government has the power to ban fishing in its waters between three and 12 miles offshore.

Fisheries boss Nathalie Porritt
Director of Aqua Mar fisheries in Jersey, Nathalie Porritt, prints a closed sign to let any fishermen know she is winding down trading ahead of political talks (Ben Birchall/PA)

He added: “We have all got together and said if they don’t start being fair we are going to call on the Government to do it – close the whole fishery down.

“We can’t land them there (in France) anyway”.

He said the additional hassle following Brexit is a “total nightmare” and has roughly halved his output.

Mr Channing added that he would “like to see England take us over to be honest”, in reference to the fishing fleet.

St Helier
Fishing boats remain in the harbour at St Helier, Jersey, as fishermen and fisheries on the island wind down trading ahead of political talks and slowly ease off fishing (Ben Birchall/PA)

The last four generations of Mr Channing’s family have been fishermen, including his son, father and grandfather.

But he added: “I don’t think there will be a fifth.

“It’s pretty sad, the whole affair.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Jersey’s minister for external relations welcomed the continued talks but called on France to remove threats of retaliation altogether.

St Helier
Red tape following Brexit has also been blamed (Ben Birchall/PA)

He told PA: “We agree that we should sit down and continue to look at the evidence, but it would be far better, and we call upon the French, to remove those threats altogether and so that they wouldn’t implementing counter-measures.

“Because at the end of the day it’s in the interests of the Jersey fishing community, it’s in the interests of the Norman fishing community, and it’s in the interests of the Breton fishing community that Jersey’s waters are managed in a sustainable fashion for the future.

“It’s in their best long-term economic interests not that we just issue licences because there’s a political will, and somebody would like a licence, but that they meet the terms of the trade deal.”

Over in Granville in France, trawler owner Samuel Deshayes told The Associated Press: “We don’t know what to expect. We learn new things every day”.

Asked about the row over fishing licences, he added: “Jersey — I don’t know why they are causing problems. Even the English don’t quite understand why Jersey is resisting.”

