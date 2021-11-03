Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government publishes breakdown of licences granted to EU fishing boats

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 8:34 pm
Fishing boats moored in the port of Boulogne, France (PA)
Fishing boats moored in the port of Boulogne, France (PA)

With the UK and France still at loggerheads over licences to fish in British waters, the Government has set out details of the permits already granted.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost, who will hold talks with France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune on Thursday, said the figures were being set out in detail for “full transparency”.

All foreign vessels fishing in UK waters require a licence and the Trade and Co-operation Agreement sets out the level of access for “qualifying” European Union boats which can show they have fished in British waters in at least four of the years from 2012 to 2016.

– The overall total shows 1,831 applications for licences have been received, with 1,793 issued and 38 requiring further information from the European Commission or member state.

This is the figure that ministers use when they state 98% of licences have been granted.

But there are also 37 applications from France for vessels which are direct replacements for previous boats which may qualify for a licence. Processing of these will be carried out once a methodology has been finalised.

– In the zone between 12 and 200 nautical miles offshore, all 1,673 licence applications have been granted, including 736 boats from France.

– In the six to 12 nautical mile zone, which has been at the centre of the dispute with Paris, 102 vessels over 12 metres in length have been given a licence, out of 109 applications. French boats have received 85 licences out of 88 applications, Belgian vessels 17 out of 21.

– The main source of French irritation has been for smaller vessels, the under-12 metre category, where 50 applications have been received – all from French vessels – but just 19 have been issued. One licensed vessel was withdrawn at the EU’s request.

– Jersey, which has also been a target of French anger, has issued 113 permanent and 49 temporary licences out of 217 applications.

Some 55 licence applications lapsed on October 30 due to a lack of evidence, while 11 applications for replacement vessels are pending the finalisation of the methodology to assess them.

– Guernsey’s transitional arrangements after Brexit allow access for 167 French vessels until 31 January 2022, with full licences issued on December 1, 2021 – so far 58 applications have been received.

– The Isle of Man has received no applications.

