Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Suspension of Northern Ireland Protocol ‘not inevitable’, Brandon Lewis insists

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 3:58 pm
Brandon Lewis (Steve Parsons/PA)
Brandon Lewis (Steve Parsons/PA)

A Government move to suspend elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol is “not inevitable”, Brandon Lewis has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said triggering the Article 16 mechanism within the protocol remained an “absolute last resort” and the Government still wanted to secure a negotiated solution on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

His comments came as talks between London and Brussels to resolve their differences over Brexit’s Irish Sea border remain deadlocked.

Despite mounting speculation that the UK is set to suspend parts of the contentious trading arrangements – by triggering Article 16 – Mr Lewis rejected the suggestion the Government had already made up its mind.

He also expressed surprise at reports from Brussels that the EU was considering the retaliatory steps if would take in the event of a unilateral move by the UK, including the potential suspension of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

“It’s not inevitable at all,” Mr Lewis told the PA news agency when asked on the Government’s position on triggering Article 16.

“Our legal position is that the conditions have already been met for us to trigger Article 16. I think it’s self-evident that we don’t want to do that, otherwise we would have already done it. And we haven’t done it because we want to come to an agreement with the EU.

“We’ve been very clear that the best solution is one that’s an agreed solution with the EU.

“That has more stability, has more certainty for businesses who ultimately are the area that are facing some of the biggest challenges with this (and it) affects ultimately consumers as well.

“So we want to get an agreement with the EU. But we do think the conditions have been met. And that’s something we’ve just got to be very open about the reality of that.”

Northern Ireland centenary
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked whether the Government had considered the likely EU response to the triggering of Article 16, including the potential for Brussels to suspend the wider trade deal with the UK, Mr Lewis told PA: “I never get into hypotheticals and I’m slightly surprised to see those kinds of threats coming and comments from the EU.

“Our position has always been we believe the conditions have been met for us to trigger Article 16. And, of course, let’s remember, Article 16 is part of the protocol.

“This will be working within the protocol to resolve an issue that can’t be resolved in any other way. And for us it is an absolute last resort.

“We don’t want to trigger it, we want these discussions that we’re having, these negotiations with the EU right now, to be productive, to come to a conclusion.”

Asked if the Government had already decided to trigger Article 16 later in the month, Mr Lewis replied: “No, not at all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal