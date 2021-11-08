Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Laughing Johnson turns down nurse’s endoscopy offer

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 2:15 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland (Peter Summers/PA)
The Prime Minister turned down a light-hearted offer of an endoscopy when he visited a hospital to praise staff for getting their Covid-19 vaccine booster jabs.

Boris Johnson said the “long-standing engagement” to be at Hexham General Hospital, Northumberland, meant he was unable to attend the parliamentary debate on standards.

Instead, he toured the hospital, praising staff for their efforts to carry on treating patients and undertaking operations despite the pandemic.

Mr Johnson watched as Myles Donnelly, a member of the estates team, received his booster jab and the Prime Minister revealed he had received his flu jab recently, saying: “I didn’t feel a thing.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as nurse Sandra Guy gives a Covid-19 booster jab during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland
He then met staff on the orthopaedic ward, where patients were being prepared for surgery or recovering from it.

The Prime Minister chatted to nurses from the adjoining endoscopy unit, and one of them cheekily asked if he wanted to try the procedure.

Mr Johnson laughed: “I don’t think I need one just yet.

“Thank you very much, much appreciated offer.”

He then met patient Melvin Gunn, who was about to have his left hip replaced, having already had his right one done.

Mr Gunn, from North Shields, North Tyneside, was full of praise for the care he had received from the NHS.

Mr Johnson said: “I hope you are back on your feet very soon.”

