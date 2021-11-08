Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Army chiefs pledge to tackle harassment of women in the military

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 6:35 pm
Chief of the General Staff, General Mark Carleton-Smith (SAC Connor Tierney/MoD/PA)
Chief of the General Staff, General Mark Carleton-Smith (SAC Connor Tierney/MoD/PA)

Army leaders have pledged to deal with concerns around bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination in the military.

Following a “full and frank” meeting with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, said there were “core and cultural issues” in the service they needed to address.

The meeting with members of the Army Board followed a report into the treatment of women in the armed forces led by Tory MP and former soldier Sarah Atherton.

She found that almost two thirds of women had experienced bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination while serving in the Army.

The report, made up of the findings of interviews with more than 4,000 servicewomen and female veterans, also included accounts of rape or sex for advancement.

Nearly 40% of 993 women asked reported that their experience of the complaints system was “extremely poor”.

Six out of 10 women said they had not reported bullying, harassment or discrimination due to a lack of faith in the system.

There are more than 20,000 women currently serving in the armed forces.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Sarah Atherton (House of Commons)

In a joint statement following the meeting, Mr Wallace and Gen Carleton-Smith said: “We had a full and frank discussion about a range of issues.

“The British Army is only as good as the people who serve in it and the leadership exhibited by officers and senior non-commissioned officers.

“Recent events have brought to light important issues that require all our people to play their part in resolving.

“We agreed that together we will address these core and cultural issues.

“Later this month the Army will set out exciting new plans for its future structure and deployments. It is an exciting offer and the Army should be proud of the work it has done.”

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Wallace said he would also be raising the issue of delays to the new Ajax armoured vehicle programme.

Only a dozen of 589 vehicles have been delivered, despite more than £3.2 billion being spent already.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal