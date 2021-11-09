Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory councillors have ‘no concerns’ over MP’s job in British Virgin Islands

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 10:48 am Updated: November 9, 2021, 10:54 am
Conservative Party councillors in Torridge and West Devon have said they have no concerns over reports that their local MP, Sir Geoffrey Cox, was paid up to £900,000 to work in the British Virgin Islands
Conservative Party councillors in Torridge and West Devon have said they have no concerns over reports that their local MP was paid up to £900,000 to work in the British Virgin Islands.

Former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox was hired to defend the islands in an inquiry launched by the Foreign Office.

But Tory councillors in his constituency spoke up in support of him and said they are not concerned.

Debo Sellis, county councillor for Tavistock, said she has worked “very closely” with Sir Geoffrey and described the work he does for local residents as “phenomenal”.

She said: “I can say that I have contact with the majority of people in my area and it is quite remarkable how many single mums will say they are voting for Geoffrey because he has helped them.

“I have stood in for him at his surgeries and there is a lot of people that go there with many sensitive and tricky cases. What he can do for them is phenomenal. He is very passionate about the community.”

Ms Sellis added that she will “definitely” vote for Sir Geoffrey if he stands for re-election.

Tory councillors said they have ‘no concerns’ over reports that MP Sir Geoffrey Cox was paid up to £900,000 to defend the British Virgin Islands in an inquiry (Nick Ansell/PA)

Bere Ferrers ward councillor Peter Crozier said he has no doubt the party will win a forthcoming council by-election, despite the reports that Sir Geoffrey was paid up to £900,000 in his second job abroad.

He said: “Sir Geoffrey is excellent with his constituents. He is visible for those in need of help and is probably one of the best MPs with his constituents, and that’s probably why he increases his majority every time.

“I doubt the reports will affect the by-election.”

However, Steve Hipsey, Independent councillor for Tavistock North, told the PA news agency he has concerns about the amount of time Sir Geoffrey spends in Parliament.

He said: “The only times I have had anything to do with him was before I was a councillor and I asked him about his attendance in Parliament, where he gave me a ‘dog ate my homework’ answer, and then during lockdown about the spread of Covid from tourists.

“If I have any beef with him at all it is about the time he spends in Parliament representing his constituents. As a local councillor I am very concerned that we seem to be getting so little value for money out of him in Whitehall. I have no real gripe with him in terms of constituents.”

Mr Hipsey added that he would not vote for Sir Geoffrey in an election.

Tory councillors spoke up in support of Torridge and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey Cox (House of Commons/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday that there are “very strict rules” surrounding MPs’ second jobs and that it is “respectable and legitimate” for them to carry them out.

He added that it is ultimately up to voters whether they think their MP is earning too much in a second job.

“I think that people do want to see MPs and politics have exposure and experience that comes (from) outside the political world,” he said.

He added that it “makes sure we don’t become ever more secluded and out of touch with the priorities of what’s going on in the world outside the House of Commons.

“Ultimately, voters will decide on their MP and whether they’re spending enough time doing the job for them as their constituents.”

