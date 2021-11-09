Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
O’Neill: Government’s ‘incendiary language’ on protocol contributing to disorder

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 1:02 pm
Michelle O’Neill said Article 16 should not be triggered (PA)
Michelle O'Neill said Article 16 should not be triggered (PA)

Government threats and “incendiary language” over the Northern Ireland Protocol is contributing to recent street disorder in the region, Stormont’s deputy First Minister has warned.

Michelle O’Neill, who is the joint leader of the powersharing executive, said there was a need for London, and her DUP partners in government, to “dial down the rhetoric” over the post-Brexit trade arrangements.

She was commenting after a virtual meeting with Brexit minister Lord Frost and amid ongoing speculation that the Government is preparing to unilaterally suspend the protocol governing Irish Sea trade between GB and NI.

Two buses have been hijacked and burned out in loyalist areas in Northern Ireland this month in incidents linked to protocol opposition.

Police were also attacked in clashes at a community interface in west Belfast involving youths from the nationalist Springfield Road and loyalist Shankill Road/Lanark Way on two nights last week.

Ms O’Neill said Lord Frost did not confirm to her that the Government would definitely suspend the protocol, by triggering Article 16 of the mechanism.

However, she linked the Government’s repeated threats to trigger a suspension as a factor in heightening tensions that have seen the outbreaks of disorder.

“I’ve made it very clear to him that it’s time to dial down the rhetoric, that the wider community here want solutions, they want to make the protocol work, they want us to iron out the issues that need to be resolved but they certainly don’t want to see the spill out of the language, the incendiary language actually from the British Government and the DUP, that’s now spilling out on to our streets and we now see street disorder – none of us want that,” said Ms O’Neill.

“So we need to do everything in our power to stop it. So I’ve asked them to dial it down, I have warned them against the language they’re using, I have also asked them to remove the threat to trigger Article 16 because that’s not what the majority of parties here want, what the wider business community want.

“What we need to find is solutions and stability, certainly not another period of instability, uncertainty, and all that that brings with it.”

Brexit
Michelle O’Neill speaks during a press conference at Belfast City Hall following a video call with Lord Frost to discuss the NI Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

Asked if Lord Frost had confirmed that the Government would trigger Article 16, Ms O’Neill said: “I think it’s unfortunate that they continue to repeat their mantra that Article 16 conditions have been met.

“It’s my assessment from the conversation today – however, I caveat everything I say with the fact that this is David Frost, the man that negotiated the protocol and who’s now trying to renegotiate the protocol – but his statement today was clearly in the line of that talks are going to continue, that they want to find solutions and that they don’t want to trigger Article 16.

“However, again, I caveat that with the fact that this is the man that actually negotiated in the first place.”

